Reader ‘s opinion Stigmatizing or even suggesting companies to be irresponsible can be very damaging

The focus now should be on how we can get the best environment for as many companies as possible to work, employ and get out of the crisis.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) hoped for corporate social responsibility (Economic life 25.9.). Later on Twitter Marin pondered, how profitable companies should be in this financial situation.

According to recent studies, Finnish companies are in fact the second most responsible in the world. Finnish companies are constantly on the lists of the most responsible companies in the world. It is therefore unreasonable to publicly demand corporate responsibility from companies that are already at the forefront of global responsibility.

The most important responsibility of companies in society is to take care of their own operations, profitability and thus also the possibility of employment. Stigmatizing companies as “irresponsible” or even suggesting it can be very damaging.

Above all, it is extremely disrespectful to those entrepreneurs who have worked hard to overcome the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The resources and conditions for a functioning welfare state arise in companies and the private sector. So it would be great if, even now, during the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to crisis management, we focused on how we can get the best possible environment for as many companies as possible, to employ and to get out of the crisis.

Iina Palonen

Member of the Coalition Youth Federal Board

Rovaniemi

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.