Reader ‘s opinion Standardization of parts would require plumbing

Uolevi Kärkkäinen defended with 41 years of experience (HS Opinion 24.4.) expensive prices in the HVAC sector by the fact that the simple plumbing ordered by the customer begins on the way to the express wholesaler. This, according to the layman, does not understand.

Many lay people have done business in the hardware store and understand well that it takes time there. What the layman doesn’t understand is why the industry hasn’t managed to standardize parts in 41 years so that not every repair would have to start with a research project and a trade trip.

If each faucet weren’t a unique snowflake, the van might hold the materials needed for the day’s repairs. In this way, the plumber’s professionalism and competence would also be used in the plumber’s chores and not in queuing.

Ottomatias Peura

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.