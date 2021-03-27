Reader ‘s opinion Sports programs also for women’s tastes

In Stockholm is currently running the World Figure Skating Championships. For us fans of figure skating, they are not only shown on Finnish channels. Unfortunately. Figure skating is traditionally memorable for women. Yes, equality is far from these sports programs. Men’s favorite sports are shown on television in the darkest of clouds. Like now, for example. It will be full. Men’s skiing also shows 50 kilometers of cross-country skiing in an hour from the kick-off to the last finish.

The paid channel won the figure skating tender, Yle remained in the magazine to play. Men’s sports programs are bought for Yle to show, they paid for what they paid for. That’s where you can find it.

If we don’t soon turn the horizontal cup in sports programs in the direction of women, we’ll throw our unnecessary TV in the landfill. At the same time, that men’s program channel will be silenced and wonderful equality will come into force!

Elina Kuosmanen

pensioner, former regional manager, Helsinki

