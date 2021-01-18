Reader ‘s opinion Spilling snow at sea is a disgrace to Helsinki

With the snow, large amounts of rubbish and microplastics, which are detrimental to the biodiversity of the Baltic Sea, end up in the sea.

18.1. 15:00

Hannu Musakan with (HS Opinion 16.1.) Poor citizens are responsible for the pollution of the Baltic Sea caused by snowfall at sea. Snow throwers or the City of Helsinki would have no responsibility here. I disagree.

In 2019, on the initiative of Sirpa Asko-Seljavaara (Coalition Party), the Helsinki City Council made a decision according to which a solution should be found to stop the snowfall at sea in Helsinki. That has not happened. A new pier costing several million euros is currently being built in Hernesaari, which will make it possible to increase snowfall in the Baltic Sea. Massive pier elements are already waiting to be lowered into the sea on the beach.

The City of Helsinki strives to give an environmentally friendly impression of itself. The snowfall at sea is in no way suitable for this brand. Has official and political oversight betrayed this project?

Snowfall at sea has been justified by longer driving distances and increased CO2 emissions. This is not about either the or arrangement, but about the fact that reducing pollution in the Baltic Sea is an absolute priority – you paid for what you paid for.

Risto Isomeri

doctor, Helsinki

