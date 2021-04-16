Reader ‘s opinion Some clients behave grossly at the vaccination station

At my reception, my customers have cursed, shed their stuff and shaken with rage.

I am a native Finnish nurse and I work as a coroner vaccine in addition to my own work. Given the extensive negative coverage of the Astra Zeneca vaccine, I was able to anticipate that some vaccinees would be disappointed or frustrated if they were offered a different vaccine than they had thought they would receive.

For me, however, came as a surprise and a shock, what kind of use I have encountered breakage. At my reception, my customers have cursed, shed their stuff and shaken with rage. This is, of course, unpleasant, but at that point I myself began to tremble with rage when I heard what kind of behavior my colleagues with an immigrant background have had to face.

One client banned a nurse from vaccinating because she required a nurse to be vaccinated. My colleague told him that most vaccinators are nurses and that all vaccinators have vaccination permits. The client eventually let my colleague vaccinate him “this time”.

Another client came two weeks after the first vaccine to require a second vaccine. My colleague refused to give it, at which point the client began to put pressure on my colleague and asked, “Are you crying out to Allah for help?”

The client left when another caregiver – a native Finn – entered the same room. The native Finns, on the other hand, have been told that “fortunately there is a Finnish vaccinator”.

I am appalled that people behave in this way. I don’t want anyone to let me or anyone else vaccinate them “this time”.

Vaccination is voluntary, and no healthcare professional has the need or desire to vaccinate anyone who does not want it. Those who want it have the opportunity to receive a vaccine against a deadly disease free of charge from a health care professional legalized in Finland.

I hope and ask that everyone make an informed decision before getting vaccinated in what situation they want or do not want to take the vaccine.

I believe this would make life much easier for everyone and we could continue to vaccinate – or not vaccinate – in agreement and peace.

Nurse

