Reader ‘s opinion Society needs help to reduce overweight

Supermarkets are bursting with unhealthy products, and the changed food environment is the main reason for weight gain. Our genes still operate at Stone Age factory settings.

Provided the history of modern man shrinks to one day, agriculture was invented just over 11 p.m. The obesity epidemic began at 11:59:49 p.m., eleven seconds before the midnight clock strikes.

Modern man appeared on Earth about 300,000 years ago. The first obese man was not seen until after the invention of agriculture 10,000 years ago. We know this because, to this day, groups of people have been found on Earth who have lived similar lives to the Stone Age. No overweight people have been found among these hunter-gatherers. A healthy weight was achieved automatically.

Agriculture in the millennia after invention, fattening was only possible for a small elite. At the beginning of the 20th century, Finland was already obese, but for the majority, maintaining a healthy weight went without any special effort.

After the wars, as living standards rose, overweight gradually began to become more common, until in the 1980s, obesity curves began to rise sharply. The latest figures show that 72 per cent of men and 63 per cent of women over the age of 30 are overweight.

Human during the long migration, our genes adapted perfectly to keep the species alive and reproductive under Stone Age conditions. The main function of the genes was to direct the acquisition of sufficient food and energy. No brakes developed for fattening, as a few pounds of spare food under the skin helped me survive the tighter times.

Now, almost half of the food selection in supermarkets consists of unhealthy products. The changed food environment is the main reason for the increase in the weight of Finns.

Although we have moved to modern times, as we walk through the aisles of the supermarket, the Stone Age factory settings of our genes assume we are still moving in the savannah. With plenty of food, they still guide us to prepare for shorter times and eat calories for storage.

No one wants to be overweight because people know obesity causes a lot of diseases. Nevertheless, people have accumulated extra pounds. In the current fattening food environment, the pressure of genes is overwhelming for most.

Overweight has risen sharply all over the world. In a few countries that are more advanced than Finland – for example, Mexico and Chile – taxes and regulations have been introduced to protect citizens from the temptations of unhealthy food.

According to the results of a recent population survey, most Finns want the same. They want a sugar tax, a ban on advertising unhealthy foods to children, an end to the distribution of toys at children’s burger meals, and a ban on the sale of energy drinks to those under 15 years of age.

Overweight reduction will not be possible without societal action. A good goal this decade would be to restore the weight situation of Finns to the level that prevailed 11 seconds ago. It can only come true if society, through laws and other regulations, makes our food environment healthier.

Pertti Mustajoki

doctor, professor

Chairman, Terve Paino ry

