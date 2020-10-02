Reader ‘s opinion Social responsibility must be considered more and more broadly

Combating climate change or, for example, tackling the socio-economic impact of the covid-19 pandemic will not be solved by traditional economic thinking.

Traditional front lines are strongly reflected in recent discussions on corporate social responsibility.

However, the current debate does not take forward the development of the economy that is needed to respond to future threats. Social responsibility must therefore be seen from a broader perspective.

We live in the midst of several sustainability crises. Indeed, the real challenge for the economy is to safeguard human well-being in a situation where we have exceeded, or at least are exceeding, many of the absolute limits on the use of natural resources, after which a return to the status quo is no longer possible.

To avoid the worst disasters, we have less than ten years to make very massive changes in both our industrial production and our consumption behavior.

Combating climate change or, for example, tackling the socio-economic impact of the covid-19 pandemic will not be solved by traditional economic thinking. If the national economy is compared to a car, business can be seen as the engine of that car. However, in order for the car to be useful, you also need a steering wheel and occasionally a brake. The debate over whether companies are merely for-profit Friedmanian competitors is part of a history of economic philosophy whose foundations were formulated in a very different reality.

Current knowledge in the light of this, it cannot be permissible for a company to seek only to respond to fluctuating impulses from consumers at a lower cost than its competitors. At the heart of strategic business planning must be the question of how the company can, through its own activities, contribute to the development of society in a more sustainable direction in the long term. Of course, one of the preconditions is also to secure the company’s market position.

Even if most companies act responsibly, free travel is a real problem because it shapes the entire market in a more unsustainable direction. However, the repair movement will gradually begin to emerge as companies ’rules of the game are made in such a way that even a minimum level of performance contributes to long-term sustainability. Better performance should be rewarded accordingly.

Also consumers must take greater responsibility. We must demand that we be able to make our choice between sustainable options. We also need to learn to cut down on unnecessary forms of consumption and realize that in many situations, not consuming can be the best option not only for the environment but also for myself.

Companies whose business supports such a development are long-term winners.

