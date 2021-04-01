Friday, April 2, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader ‘s opinion Signs came quickly to the Sipoo border

by admin
April 1, 2021
in World
0

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Markku Jalonen criticizes (HS Opinion 31.3.) the slow pace of changing traffic signs in Helsinki. There is one exception to this. When Stadi cleared the area from Sipoo and the measure came into force at the beginning of 2009, Stadi brought signs to Sipoo and the new border of Helsinki immediately on New Year’s Eve.

Pertti Sane

Sipoo

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.
#Reader #opinion #Signs #quickly #Sipoo #border

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Venezuelan military detain two journalists who were covering the conflict on the border with Colombia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.