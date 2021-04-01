Reader ‘s opinion Signs came quickly to the Sipoo border

Markku Jalonen criticizes (HS Opinion 31.3.) the slow pace of changing traffic signs in Helsinki. There is one exception to this. When Stadi cleared the area from Sipoo and the measure came into force at the beginning of 2009, Stadi brought signs to Sipoo and the new border of Helsinki immediately on New Year’s Eve.

Pertti Sane

Sipoo

