Reader ‘s opinion Shareholders should be able to attend general meetings remotely

Coronavirus pandemic has significantly accelerated the digital leap of society as a whole. Various forms of remote participation have become familiar to a large number of Finns, but unfortunately the digital leap has not extended to all areas of society.

Merja Saarinen stated (HS Vision 20.3.) The pandemic has weakened the position of minority shareholders in listed companies at general meetings. Last spring, many companies ended up with a temporary law to prevent shareholders from attending the Annual General Meeting by means of a temporary law instead of live streaming. Instead of participating, shareholders had to use a proxy appointed by the company.

Coronavirus pandemic and gathering restrictions surprised society last spring in the midst of the general meeting of listed companies. The interim law quickly allowed for unusual general meeting arrangements. Now the Annual General Meeting period is underway again, and a continuation of the interim law is planned.

The focus should be shifted from derogations to the post-coronary virus world. With regard to general meetings, the Companies Act is not written for the needs of a place-independent world, nor does it provide a sufficient framework for, or at least does not encourage, the holding of a listed company’s remote general meeting. Regulation needs to be reformed so that it also encourages companies to take into account the needs of private investors.

Traditionally Finnish legislation takes into account the rights of minority shareholders in a rather exemplary manner. Now is the time to reverse the development of company law in favor of minority shareholders and to reform the provisions on general meetings in their entirety.

Firstly, many private investors have long wanted the opportunity to attend the AGM in real time remotely, and secondly, the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the digital leap of society. We will hardly ever return completely to the old world of presence, but place independence and different hybrid models have come to stay.

Active shareholders who have a desire to develop the governance of the company they own must be seen as a positive thing for companies, be it a large institutional investor or a large number of private investors. In Finland, the number of private investors has already grown to almost a million, and the social significance of domestic ownership should not be ignored.

Recent events around meme stocks also showed that private investors have significant power. However, for these meme stocks, the tone of the public debate has at times been contemptuous of private investors, and attention has been paid to the negative side effects of the stock-saving boom. Now is the time to consider how to get a group of almost a million Finnish shareholders to participate in corporate governance in a constructive way.

By legislation the transition to a hybrid general meeting policy that serves the needs of a digital society should be accelerated, where a shareholder can attend the general meeting remotely in real time at any time and make full use of all his rights, such as voting and polling rights. As a millennium, at least I would love to attend a remote company meeting. Following the live stream among other chores feels like a natural alternative to the modern world.

Jesse Collin

Director of Law, Stock Exchange Foundation

