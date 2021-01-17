Reader ‘s opinion Services follow the country to move

Tarja Antikainen the initiative to fill empty housing in rural areas is a good one (HS Opinion 4.1.). He pondered, “We would start attracting middle-aged and retired people living alone to fill vacant homes by offering them for rent at an affordable price.” Taito Taskinen stated (HS Opinion 10.1.), that work, shops, public transport, pharmacies and similar services are lacking in rural areas, making the idea unrealistic.

The regional policy that Taskinen needs could help, but the Antikainen initiative can be implemented immediately by municipalities and homeowners. As the crowd transforms the pandemic into large numbers to escape church villages and agglomerations, services follow suit as the area’s purchasing power develops. Teleworking for working-age people also requires good telecommunications connections. This will save the countryside and create new jobs.

In an interview with Yle, Vuorineuvos Martin Saarikangas spoke about the plight of cruise ship companies, among other things. The Finnish shipping industry is waning. Formulating the Antique Initiative: By attracting wealthy single-aged middle-aged and retired people to fill empty ships by offering them for rent at affordable prices like service houses and hospital ships, a houseboat could be permanently in a warm country port or cruising in a pandemic-free area.

Eino J. Pennanen

Kuopio

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.