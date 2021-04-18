Reader ‘s opinion Scholarship applications should be equated with job search

Government prepares reforms for the unemployed. There is a planned application requirement for the unemployed, which would mean making four applications per month. Now would be a good time to reach out to the creative industries, which have suffered disproportionately from the coronavirus pandemic and whose subsidies have been modest compared to many other sectors.

When measuring the activity of the unemployed, grant applications could be equated with applying for a job and thus meet job search quotas. In addition to the cultural sector, including grant applications in job search quotas would also make it easier for researchers and other professions dependent on grants to take part.

Tommi Lehtovirta

Helsinki

