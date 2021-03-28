Reader ‘s opinion Sanding of cycle paths should be stopped

Crushed stone used for sanding causes tire breakage.

Bicycle paths sanding has more harm than good and should therefore be stopped. The sanding of pedestrian areas is a separate issue.

The crushed stone used for sanding is sharp and causes tire breakage – for me at worst twice a week this winter. Winter cyclists use studded tires on their bikes in the age of snow and ice, so sanding is not required to prevent falls. When the snow is closed, the sand on the dry asphalt actually makes it even slippery.

In 2012, the City of Helsinki commissioned a study on the development of winter maintenance of bicycle lanes. Much of it has been introduced, and Helsinki is now a better city for year-round cycling than it was at the beginning of the last decade.

The study also takes a position on the sanding of cycle paths and finds that its disadvantages outweigh the benefits. Crushed stone as the cause of tire breaks is highlighted.

I cycled around the year of the millennium. I would like to thank the city of Helsinki for promoting cycling. The situation has steadily improved from the cyclist’s perspective. The cycle path network is expanding and the maintenance of routes prioritized for winter cycling is commendable, even during the exceptionally heavy snowfall of the winter. Good development should be continued.

Therefore, I would like those responsible to answer the question: Why is the city still wasting resources on sanding cycle paths, even though it has found the disadvantages to outweigh the benefits?

Kari Hevossaari

health center doctor, former bicycle ambassador, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.