Reader ‘s opinion Sales research is not necessarily research

Hunger Simple ways to increase sales is tough. This creates opportunities for sales consulting and training companies that they are not afraid to seize. Indeed, there is diverse content and motivational speech in the field of sales, called “sales research”.

These are based on the desire to package your company’s training or consulting offer in a convincing-looking form – that is, to increase your own sales. The results of sales-related “studies” are illustrated using fast-paced but accurate percentages and cleverly drawn graphs and slogans based on them. Different vendor types are their own figures. In them, the basic idea is that the seller, after answering the question set, learns to identify the special features of the most natural style of interaction and to adapt his behavior when encountering different types of customers.

Personality classifications have a long but highly controversial history. Their validity is critically debated among researchers. Type profiling is also marketed by invoking scientific research.

Scientificity is used as a selling point, but it is often difficult for readers of “sales studies”, trainees, and their buyers to determine whether a claim about research and objective knowledge can be relied upon. At its roughest, sales “research” is done with a survey on a website that anyone can answer.

In Finland, university-level sales training has been gratifyingly increased. Both polytechnics and science colleges have established sales degree programs and the activities of researchers, academics and professors.

It’s time to sharpen for new generations of students what the difference is with peer-reviewed research that generates new information and content for marketing and consulting use. When sales students enter the workforce, they are able to evaluate when purchasing sales surveys and tests, whether they are based on the latest research or whether they have an entertaining, salesperson-motivated buzzword.

There is a great need for peer-reviewed information when we strive to develop the operating conditions of Finnish business life.

Jarkko Niemi

investigator

Johanna Vuori

head teacher

Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences

