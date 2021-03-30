Reader ‘s opinion Rotten expressions are enough in our language

Artto Lauri wrote (HS Opinion 26.3.) we forbid nested rotten expressions. I’ll tell you more. Before something was told. Now it opens. Earlier the opportunity started, now it starts. The weather was clear, things were clear. Now everything is clear.

There is no dominant article in Finland. However, many put the word it or that in front of nouns in their speech. Take, for example, a phrase from traffic radio: “Those tires in that car over there on that road.” Five useless words have been added to the phrase “tires in the car on the road”. You can fill the program time in this way if there is nothing relevant to say.

One of Yle’s correspondents always shouts “no” when he opens his mouth. Many manage to add the word “like” several times to a single sentence.

Nonnotation and yield are contagious and are commonly heard.

Kari Ruutu

Helsinki

