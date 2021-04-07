Reader ‘s opinion Revocation of patents would not increase the availability of vaccines

Patents are a prerequisite for the development of new drugs and vaccines in general.

Anna-Stina Nykänen wrote in his column (HS Sunday 3.4.) vaccine companies and how to resolve coronary vaccine availability issues by releasing vaccine patents.

Revoking patents would not increase the availability of vaccines or boost production. Also, waiving patents would not guarantee more equitable shares of coronary vaccines, as at the moment it is a question of sharing scarcity. That the production capacity of coronary vaccines is unable to meet global demand.

The need is about 12 billion doses, and pharmaceutical companies are doing their best to speed up production and deliveries. Why would they work the other way around? Vaccine companies have already agreed to work together to increase production with those who have been willing to guarantee the safety and quality of the products.

Vaccine production is tightly regulated, and setting up a new production unit usually takes at least a year. I argue that nowhere is there a statutory vaccine production capacity at idle.

Patents are a prerequisite for the development of new drugs and vaccines in general. They are a protection for the invention and for the fact that researchers have been able to develop a coronary vaccine in record time.

Rather than patents to slow down a pandemic, it is they who are helping to ensure that we are prepared for the next global health crises and to overcome diseases for which there is no cure yet. Patents are also a prerequisite for the development of new vaccines for the constantly mutating coronavirus.

In particular, patents have also enabled extensive cooperation between states, research communities and pharmaceutical companies, as well as cooperation between vaccine companies, for example, to increase the efficiency of vaccine production.

Corrosion of the patent system would have far-reaching consequences. It would jeopardize the development of future medical innovations and make us all more vulnerable to diseases for which there is not yet adequate treatment.

Laura Labart

Specialist, Pharmaceutical Industry Association

