Reader ‘s opinion Restricting the sale of alcohol for a limited period would be an effective remedy against the coronavirus

26.3. 15:00

Coronavirus epidemic hard measures are needed to combat it. As a last resort, the government proposes restrictions on the free movement of citizens. This message is depressing for most of the people who have obediently done their best: restricted their social contacts, done teleworking, washed their hands, observed safety distances, and wore a mask. Is there nothing more to be done than restricting movement?

There is another effective way that the people have not wanted or dared to tell: to limit the sale of alcohol for a limited period of time. For some reason, the purchase of alcoholic beverages is considered a more important civil right than free movement. Is the government parties afraid of declining support because the people’s deep lines do not like the ban on alcohol?

In the government bill, all movement from one’s own yard would be prohibited unless there is a separately permitted reason for the movement. Such a reason is the purchase of food, and foods include soft and spirits. During traffic restrictions, Alko’s doors will be as tight as before.

The coronavirus crisis has affected drinking behavior. When restaurants were ordered to close, alcohol consumption has inevitably shifted to private living quarters, homes and house parties. Now, restrictions on movement are intended to prevent house parties, but not the availability of alcohol. That’s controversial, because home parties will be held as long as Alko’s doors are open. There is nothing the police can do about it.

Most citizens would do well for a month without alcohol. Many people spend a dripping January anyway. It would be more difficult for alcoholics, and at worst, a sudden cessation could lead to severe withdrawal symptoms, making the capacity of drug clinics certainly tough. However, in a corona epidemic, the adequacy of power department capacity must be prioritized over everything else.

The benefits of restricting the sale of alcohol would outweigh the disadvantages. If there is no alcohol, the party will end. Alcohol and binge drinking are the main reasons why coronary artery disease inhibitors disappear and practical corona instructions are forgotten. Even in ski resorts, the virus does not spread during the lift ride, but in alcohol-foggy cottage parties.

Restricting the availability of alcohol would have the added benefit of dramatically reducing all of its disadvantages. Excluding alcohol-related assaults and falls, severe pancreatitis, and other acute illnesses would result in a significant release of health care resources for the treatment of covid patients.

Ilkka Koskivuo

Docent, Doctor of Medicine, Turku

