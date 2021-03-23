Reader ‘s opinion Responsible action on social media is emphasized in times of crisis

In Finland social media has reached populations that cannot be reached by traditional communication in coronavirus communication. In a pandemic situation, the role of Finnish influencers as transmitters of correct information and as preventers of disinformation has been significant. It is also important to consider the role of healthcare professionals in social media communication in a crisis situation.

Communicating reliable health-related information plays a key role in the ethics of health care professionals. The professional guidelines emphasize researched and evidence-based information. Healthcare professionals must also recognize their ethical responsibilities in social media communication.

There are many ways to use social media to support the work of a health care professional. In addition to providing reliable health information, online professional discussion can share information and good practice. In a crisis situation, online conversations with colleagues can at best support coping at work.

In addition to the possible spread of misinformation, the worrying side effect of the coronavirus era is the increased hate speech online. It is sad and harmful, especially when the attack is directed at guidelines and recommendations based on researched information or, at worst, even by front-line healthcare professionals. The peace of mind of professionals working at the heart of a pandemic must be safeguarded.

The safe space must also extend to the network. Dissemination of harassment and health disinformation needs to be addressed. It is important that everyone’s opinions are respected and the feelings that belong to life in crisis situations are taken into account.

We encourage the dissemination of factual information in online discussions and honest action to advance common issues. Everyone has the opportunity to be involved in creating a constructive culture of conversation through their own activities and to set an example for others.

Sina Nordman

Chairman, Uusimaa Bioanalysts Association

Satu Pulkkinen

chairman, Akava nurses and Taja ry

Tuula Salmivaara

chief shop steward, Hus Diagnostic Center

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.