Reader ‘s opinion Residents are leaving Espoo because the city has lost its identity

City planners and policymakers have sold the nearby natural area from the area to construction companies.

Espoo is the largest loser in migration in the municipalities of the metropolitan area. It’s no wonder: Espoo has not been built for years as an nature-friendly, wooded garden city, the idea of ​​which previously guided the development of the city. As a result of failed urban planning and the destruction of nearby nature, Espoo has lost its idea and identity.

An important part of Espoo’s mental landscape is the sea, cliffs, forest and parks – space. City planners and policymakers have sold the nearby natural area from the area to construction companies. This is not only a short-sighted urban policy but also an irreplaceable loss. Destroyed nature and green areas cannot be recovered.

In Niittykumpu and Hakalehti, for example, compacting the urban structure is aggressively aggressive. Eight-storey houses will be built next to the detached house areas, so that there is no space for even small green areas. The center of Tapiola can no longer be called a garden city, even with the best of intentions.

In recreational and green areas, trees are grubbed up frantically. The rocky forest in Haoppilahti’s Toppelund, which was bequeathed as a recreation area, was the subject of torsion for years, and the city found loopholes to circumvent the testamentary land use. Part of the area was zoned for apartment buildings, and destructive “forestry” is now being carried out in fragile coastal forests.

In Espoo, the crisis consultant told decision-makers that the city’s services need to be weakened in order to cover the costs of massive construction. As residents, we ask: For whom is the city being built? From whose perspective are decisions on city zoning, land use, and “management” of recreational areas made?

Why destroy what is unique? During the coronavirus, the surrounding nature has shown its dignity by supporting the mental health and resilience of the residents.

The same development seems to be plaguing Helsinki as well, where the Greens have also blessed the general plan of gnawing on the city’s vital green areas and allowing massive compaction.

Erika Kallasmaa

Master of Arts, Tontunmäki

Ellen Tuomaala

Master of Political Science, Haukilahti, Espoo

