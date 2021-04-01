Reader ‘s opinion Requiring a corona test is quite common in EU countries

Finland currently imposes restrictions on the entry of foreigners into Finland. In this respect, requiring a test certificate is a mild way of trying to ensure safe movement across borders.

Coronavirus pandemic In the fight against terrorism, different interpretations of the Constitution in matters that are unproblematic in other countries have caused great confusion in Finland. One example is the right to demand a negative covid-19 test result upon arrival in Finland.

The Constitution guarantees freedom of movement. A person legally residing in Finland has the right to move around the country. Everyone has the right to leave the country. A Finnish citizen must not be prevented from entering the country. But a foreigner does not have a subjective right to come to Finland, but the conditions for entry are regulated by Parliament.

In the reform of fundamental rights It was confirmed that the main rule of international law is in force in Finland, according to which foreigners do not generally have the right to settle in another country. In addition, the fundamental rights of the Constitution are guaranteed to all persons within the jurisdiction of the state. In other words, they can be invoked by those who have come within Finland’s borders.

Finland is naturally bound by international agreements. The most important of these is EU membership and thus the Schengen Agreement. Others are important mainly in situations of refugee and family reunification.

Finland is also bound by the European Convention on Human Rights. Article 2 of its Fourth Additional Protocol guarantees the right to move and leave one’s own country. There is no right for an alien to settle in a particular state.

Finland is the rule of law. Therefore, the right and conditions to come to Finland are regulated by law. The law must not be arbitrary and decisions must be accompanied by legal remedies.

It was therefore confusing that when the Constitutional Committee in October 2020 discussed the government’s proposal for an amendment to the Infectious Diseases Act related to entry, some constitutional experts spoke about restricting the fundamental right of an alien to enter Finland. In the absence of such a constitutional right, it cannot be restricted as a restriction of a fundamental right either. It was also strange for one expert to think that the right to leave a country must mean that some country must have an obligation to enter the country and exactly the country the person wants.

The basic idea of ​​the EU is the free movement of persons within the Union. However, all human rights treaties give states the right to take action to protect health, including the EU Treaty and the Directive on the right of citizens of the Union and their family members to move and reside freely within the territory of a Member State.

As the World Health Organization has declared the corona epidemic a pandemic, health-based derogations apply. Sweden and Denmark require a preliminary corona test. Norway does not allow anyone other than those living in Norway to enter the country. Requiring a corona test is quite common in EU countries.

Finland currently imposes restrictions on the entry of foreigners into Finland. In this respect, requiring a test certificate is a mild way of trying to ensure safe movement across borders.

The debate over the difficulty of requiring a pre-test certificate has been confusing. Today, interpretations of the Constitution are made very narrowly and often from only one perspective. Unfortunately, this can lead to very specific interpretations, as explained above.

Kimmo Sasi

Tampere

