Reader ‘s opinion Regular exercise helps in weight management

In Helsingin Sanomat has been written in recent days about being overweight and its causes. Several means are offered for permanent weight loss, such as increased exercise, a new medication injection, and societal efforts to make food healthier.

Exercise is suitable for everyone. Exercise is also known to fight diabetes, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and many other lifestyle diseases. However, current exercise guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and international medical associations do not specify the amount of exercise that can be used to reduce weight.

For years, our working group has been researching lifestyle diseases at the University of Oulu. In obese subjects, among others, performing 6,500 steps daily at 2 to 3 kilometers per hour significantly reduced blood sugar, cholesterol, visceral fat, blood pressure, and also weight during the three-month experiment. Current exercise meters that measure the frequency and intensity of walking provide a personalized way to achieve permanent weight loss.

Juhani Leppäluoto

Professor Emeritus, Department of Biomedicine, University of Oulu

