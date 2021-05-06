Reader ‘s opinion Quality sex education is the right of every young person

Schools do important work in sex education, but its quantity and quality can vary widely.

Young sexual harassment is common. For example, according to the latest report by Save the Children Finland, 17 per cent of children and young people received sexual messages from adults on a weekly basis, and 29 per cent at least once a month.

Every child and young person has the right to grow up in peace without being harassed or sexually abused by adults. Sex education can strengthen a young person’s ability to identify abusive situations and lower the threshold for reporting experiences of sexual violence.

Sex education includes, among other things, the learning of one’s own and others’ rights and responsibilities, interaction and emotional skills, and adherence to one’s own boundaries. The responsibility for sexual education for the prevention of sexual violence rests with both professionals working with young people and those close to them.

The school reaches young people from different backgrounds throughout the age group, so the role of schools in the implementation of sexual education to prevent sexual violence is significant. Schools do paramount educational work by addressing sexual rights and the theme of sexual violence in their teaching.

In our experience, however, sex education varies in quality and quantity from school to school. Quality, age-appropriate and timely sex education belongs to all young people and must not depend on an individual, school or locality. It is the right of every young person to contribute to the prevention of sexual violence.

Netta Puustinen

Salla Tiainen

Saara Kokkonen

designers, Youth Exit

