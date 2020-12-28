Reader ‘s opinion Quality child protection work requires regular meetings and confidence building

Long-term work has been done at Helsinki Child Welfare to ensure the availability and permanence of child welfare social workers.

Social worker Maria Martti raised in her opinion paper (HS 20.12.) raise an important common issue. Securing the working conditions for social work in outpatient child protection is essential in order to be able to help children and families. Quality work requires the time Martin points out in his writing for regular meetings, confidence building, and close everyday support.

Child protection Outpatient customer numbers have been declining in Helsinki for several years. Helsinki has strengthened earlier support for families with children. In particular, the increase in family social work and family work has reduced the need for outpatient child protection.

Unfortunately, the social consequences of the coronavirus epidemic are visible, and the number of outpatient child care clients, which had been declining for several years, began to rise.

To recover from the coronavirus epidemic, it was decided to add five temporary social counselors to child welfare outpatient social work teams towards the end of the year. It was decided to increase the number of employed social workers in order to get help quickly into the daily life of social work.

Establishing and filling social worker positions takes time. Social counselors can assist the social worker in arranging and recording appointments, for example, and also act as a working couple. The 2021 budget will add six social worker posts to outpatient child protection.

Martti also emphasized the importance of working in pairs. Pair work for child protection social workers is needed in demanding situations, and much is already being done. In developing work, it is important that child protection professionals work closely together between adult services and other children’s services to ensure comprehensive support and service for the child and family. The conditions for cooperation between different professionals will be strengthened in the coming years.

As a whole, the availability of social workers has improved in Helsinki’s child welfare social work this year. Long-term work has been done at Helsinki Child Welfare to ensure the availability and permanence of child welfare social workers. This work must be continued.

In 2020 in outpatient childcare, about 8-9% of posts have been vacant. Helsinki monitors the average number of clients per social worker in relation to the positions actually filled.

Supervisors monitor and evaluate the situation on a monthly basis and strive to ensure that work is distributed as evenly as possible between outpatient work teams. The review takes into account, for example, the workload of children’s emergency placements and foster care.

Saila Nummikoski

Director of Child Welfare

Riikka Pyykönen

vs. Head of Outpatient Child Welfare

The City of Helsinki

