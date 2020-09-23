Reader ‘s opinion Qualifications acquired through training are needed

Education is the foundation that experience reinforces.

Supplier Anna-Stina Nykänen writing (HS 13.9.) Gave a dubious picture of the importance of education. Following the provocative style of writing, I dare, as I dare, when highly educated, to make objections – unlike Nykänen’s well-educated colleagues.

According to Nykänen, those who have received higher education in Finland are arrogant towards those who have received lower education. As an example, he used the future Deputy Minister of Education, Jussi Saramo (left). I am appalled, if political actors must not be criticized. Based on his own statements, Saramo is in a temporary position as Minister of Education and no major changes are coming. Is that so? The expansion of compulsory education is planned and strongly driven by the Left Alliance. It is a historic major reform.

According to Kristiina Brunila, Professor of Education, the education has been commented on in the article on the issue of the privileged and the recurrence of inequality. I am proud of the Finnish education system in the historic insight into: primary schools, compulsory education, placing on the primary school into force, the reform of the education system so that there are no anti-bag levy in training. Are you overrated?

There is a need for qualifications to be acquired through training. There would be quite a fuss if an electrician or doctor were to act as a person who does not have the required qualifications and who would pose a serious danger by their actions. Education is the foundation that experience reinforces.

There are, of course, exceptional individuals who do not need conventional training paths. Nykänen gave an example of this. Not everyone has a bench where they would put their peffs and work instead of studying in vain, as Nykänen put it.

Globally, education is a factor in social stability. The Finnish education system is a good example of this.

Ulla Gauffin

Master of Arts

Vihti

