Reader ‘s opinion Puncture vaccination should be free of charge

Helsingin sanomat newspaper wrote (5.5.) diseases transmitted by ticks. Many want to vaccinate their children with the TBE vaccine against tick-borne encephalitis, even if they do not live in the worst areas. The Department of Health and Welfare recommends that it be advisable to obtain the vaccine on its own in many other locations if you stay around for longer or move around in the wild.

Exercise takes care of the mind and body. However, not everyone has the financial means to take the vaccine. Vaccinating a family of four costs hundreds of euros. Prevention is in the interest of the individual and society. A free vaccine would reduce inequality.

Mikko Mäkelä

Kerava

