Reader ‘s opinion Public debt is an important instrument of economic policy

The fear that the market will turn against Finland, as in the turn of the 1990s, is based on an incomplete analysis of what currently regulates the level of interest rates on public debt.

Worry public debt sustainability has come to the forefront of the economic policy debate in recent weeks. One consequence of this is the attempt to make limiting public debt the ultimate goal of economic policy in the post-coronary crisis.

The most recent example of this is the employment policy debate.

Employment policy the obvious goal should be to eliminate reluctant unemployment. Recently, however, it has been argued that measures to increase employment are not acceptable if they increase public debt. Thousands of people must therefore remain unemployed so that the state does not become more indebted.

In the debate on public debt, it is often forgotten that public deficits increase the resources available to businesses and households. Thus, the deficit is an important instrument of economic policy to maintain and increase economic activity.

This will be particularly evident in circumstances such as the ongoing economic crisis. But equally, public deficits may be necessary in so-called normal times if there are untapped resources in the economy, such as an unemployed workforce.

Need to limit public debt is based on fear of threatening state insolvency. While it is widely acknowledged that borrowing right now is virtually free and there is no need to worry about public deficits, a rise in interest rates that is expected or at least threatening in the future will force us to agree on fiscal adjustment measures today.

Since the euro crisis at the latest, it has been clear that the European Central Bank is setting the price of public debt in the euro area. Private investors only react to its monetary policy measures.

Eurozone bonds also play a key role in the functioning of financial markets as risk-free investments. Therefore, the European Central Bank, which is responsible for financial market stability, will continue to be unable to keep public debt rates at unsustainable levels.

Because economic constraints on the level of public debt are not in sight, public debt should be approached as an instrument of economic policy rather than as a constraint. Instead of focusing on public debt sustainability, the debate on economic policy constraints should focus on the appropriate level of inflation and the current account balance.

Markus Ojala

Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Helsinki

