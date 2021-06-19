Reader ‘s opinion Psychotherapy Center Vastamo’s customers were left alone

Psychotherapy center Answer room the nightmare of the nightmare hacking has been out for more than six months, and the biggest uproar in the media has subsided. Victims cannot forget what happened, it is taken care of by the mountains of spam arriving in the leaked email and the daily fear and anxiety. To date, some victims have not even received an acknowledgment of their crime report, and we have not received any other help or support. Few have been able to file claims for damages with the bankruptcy estate, as there was no instruction or message to the victims. Instead, the company that bought the counterparty has sought to secure its financial position.

As we move towards SOTE reform, it is worth remembering this doctrine of privatization: When patients are driven to seek help from the private side, one must be aware that companies are not interested in the well-being or rights of the patient. They are only interested in profit maximization.

Lost privacy

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

