Reader ‘s opinion Protective measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus should not be abandoned until vaccine coverage is sufficiently extensive

We are now nearing the end of an acute coronavirus crisis. Just before the finish line, it is not worth giving up.

18.2. 15:00

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) considered the possibility of removing restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic (Turun Sanomat 13.2.) even before Finland’s vaccine coverage is 70 per cent, assuming that vaccinations for at-risk groups reduce the pressure on healthcare.

We like this strategy at risk. If protective measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic are abandoned before extensive vaccine coverage and subsequent partial herd protection is achieved, the epidemic will begin to spread in the unvaccinated population. This would have serious and long-lasting consequences. Therefore, the phasing out of restrictions must be done in such a way that infections do not increase.

Coronavirus disease can also be a long-term and serious disease for many who do not belong to the currently defined risk groups. In the UK, it is estimated that 10 per cent suffer from symptoms for more than three months, which is a serious risk for a young or working-age person.

Risk groups vaccination also does not eliminate the need for intensive care, as almost half of the covid patients treated in the intensive care unit are under 60 years of age and many without significant risk factors. If the epidemic is allowed to spread until hospitals start to fill up with middle-aged coronary patients, care debt and harm to public health and ability to work have already arisen, and getting the epidemic back under control will be very laborious. Thus, staying within the capacity of hospital care is not the most appropriate measure to control the epidemic.

In the proper fear of serious illness, many Finns have conscientiously protected themselves to the best of their ability for almost a year and by no means want to be infected when their own vaccination shift is only weeks or months away.

Working and study age people have limited opportunities to isolate themselves, so while waiting for the vaccine, they are protected by keeping the level of infections low.

Of course, as population immunity increases as vaccination coverage increases, restrictions can be phased out. This is done responsibly by monitoring the number of infections – and not just the number of hospital patients – and preventing their growth.

Thus may be continued after vaccination of at-risk groups for the couple of months required to protect all willing adults with the vaccine.

Marjukka Myllärniemi

Professor, Lung Diseases, University of Helsinki and Hus Heart and Lung Center

Lasse Lehtonen

Professor, Director of Diagnostics, Hus and University of Helsinki

Juho Kannala

Assistant Professor of Information Technology, Aalto University

Tuuli Lappalainen

Professor of Systems Biology, Columbia University, New York

