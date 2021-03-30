Reader ‘s opinion Proficiency in Finnish or Swedish is the key to integration

In our country, no decisions have yet been taken to really promote language learning to the full.

Language is one of our most important skills. The right to say, write, comment and communicate makes us visible and accepted.

In kindergartens, schools and colleges, linguistic and cultural diversity has expanded significantly. Many studies have found that proficiency in Finnish or Swedish (S2) is the key to integration, employment and well-being in our society.

Although there is a lot of research, no decisions have yet been made to really promote language learning to the full. Linguistic richness is also underused.

Disadvantages include the following: Pre-primary education is not a statutory right for the pupil. It depends on the municipal decision-makers whether it is organized at all or by what practices it is done. Today, the practices are very variegated. The activities of a teacher are very varied, as the qualification of a teacher of preparatory education is undefined.

Preparatory teaching plays an important role in learning the basic skills of the language of instruction and getting to know Finnish culture. Preparatory education is therefore a very important part of the foundation of a pupil’s schooling.

The teaching arrangements for the S2 curriculum vary widely. According to the study, very few students attended S2 classes three or four times a week. However, this would make sense to support language development. It is very worrying that one-fifth of students at the lowest levels of language proficiency are not covered by separate S2 education, even if the state funds the education for six years.

Learning one’s mother tongue is essential for the development of thinking and the basis for learning skills. Bilingual or multilingual children and young people do better in their studies when they are taught in their own mother tongue. However, only about half of multilingual students participate in the teaching of their mother tongue. You should have the right to teach your mother tongue from early childhood to upper secondary education.

Teachers are the single most important factor in how children and young people benefit from education. Therefore, quality teacher education is an important factor in influencing students’ learning outcomes.

Teaching in linguistically and culturally diverse schools requires more uniform legislation on teacher eligibility conditions, teaching arrangements and group sizes. Decision-makers need to promote more equal educational and integration opportunities that benefit society as a whole.

Päivi Lyhykäinen

specialist, OAJ

Jenni Alisaari

Senior Researcher, University of Turku, Chairman, Finnish Teachers Association

Maija Yli-Jokipii

university teacher, University of Tampere

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.