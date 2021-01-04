Reader ‘s opinion Powerful food production causes lives suffering

In the story The food revolution (HS 3.1.) many problems of intensive farming were deservedly described. The suffering caused by animal food production for both other species and humans was not mentioned.

About 81 million other species are slaughtered in Finland every year. Cognitive animal research shows that farm animals are conscious beings and experience the same emotions as humans. Presumably, pain, suffering, and grief are present in their daily lives because it is almost impossible for them to realize their innate behavior in conditions of power generation.

Risto Isomäki wrote (HS 27.12.) the direct link between pandemics and antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains and intensive animal production. Nearly two million people worldwide have died from coronavirus disease. Would avoiding such pandemics not in itself be a reason to divert state aid from animal production to alternative food production technologies?

Vesa Kuosmanen

film director, Helsinki

