Reader ‘s opinion Polytechnics are a mainstay of Finnish music education

In the degree programs in music at polytechnics, the student receives music education in addition to music teacher training. This secures diverse and extensive work opportunities in the various fields of music.

Worry the existence of top Finnish musicians and the oxidation of Finnish music education became apparent in Katri Kallionpää’s column (HS 26.4.), which considered the international emphasis of the Sibelius Academy of the University of the Arts Helsinki’s spring student choices on wind musicians.

Internationality in music education is commonplace, but worrying is not entirely pointless. Are there teachers for a wide range of enthusiasts in Finland, is the variance of instruments in basic music education narrowing? Finnish polytechnics offer a solution for this.

Polytechnics have been providing high quality and extensive music education for 25 years. In the degree programs in music at polytechnics, the student receives music education in addition to music teacher training. This secures diverse and extensive job opportunities in the various fields of music.

In polytechnics internationality is evident in teaching, but not as much in student choice as in the Sibelius Academy. It can be said that the circle of positivity in music education in Finland is maintained in our polytechnics, where professional musicians are graduated, but also those pedagogues for training enthusiasts and future professionals.

We can share Chief Conductor Sami Ruusuvuori’s concern about the lack of wind players at the university level: this can also be seen in polytechnics and as a challenge in orchestral activities. However, polytechnics have the flexibility to create new and attractive educational models in collaboration with their social partners. They open up diverse avenues for student employment, making a career as a professional musician a possible option when a young person is considering their educational choices.

A good example of this is the cooperation of several polytechnics with local vocational orchestras. Through such activities, young people can be provided with an example of working as a musician and the ability to build their own musician identity. The situation of fans in particular is affected by Tampere University of Applied Sciences’ new educational cooperation for wind players and conductors with the military bands of the Defense Forces.

Music There are eight polytechnics in Finland offering education. Regional co-operation between trainers and labor market actors at different levels of education also contributes to the fact that professionals operate nationwide. Continuing education is offered to those already in the profession.

The music education offered by the polytechnics and the graduating diverse professionals in the field will continue to be responsible for their domestic excellence and offer international-level pedagogical expertise in Finland.

Timo Salo

knowledge manager, media, music and art

Tampere University of Applied Sciences

Paula Turkkila

area manager, cultural services and music

Metropolia University of Applied Sciences

Riitta Tötterström

Head of the Cultural Unit, Oulu University of Applied Sciences

