Reader ‘s opinion Political turmoil severely disrupted teaching and learning in the 1970s

Antti Hassi’s posthumous memoirs Hassi’s paper is an important book. Thanks to Hesar (28.3.) and journalist Miska Rantanen for its presentation! The book is just impossible to get your hands on. I only found two copies in the Helsinki City Library, but there are already about 300 reservations for them. There is no need to ask about bookstores.

Finally, someone also talks about the traumas that arose during these years of turmoil for an entire generation. I, too, belonged to that silent majority who wanted to focus on their studies but had to remain silent in order to be at peace. Political turmoil severely disrupted teaching and learning as some teachers followed the radicals.

There was no happy student life because the militants had conquered the student organizations and the action was strictly political. Of the air directions, only the east was valid, and all the other troubles of the world were always more important than the field that had come to study.

A photo of radical students published in Hesar’s story illustrates the point. Being in Taik, which was extremely difficult to get to. Has assembled in the art class. Everyone just sits with their hands on their hems and foreheads in wrinkles. Thoughts and speeches are quite different from art. What amount of talent was lost in those years!

Päivi Väisänen

architect, Helsinki

