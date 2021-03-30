Reader ‘s opinion People make a service house a home

In service houses, joint appointments and meeting places must be created systematically.

Home is unobstructed, the employee sizing is in accordance with the regulations and the hand has a wristband that can be used to alert you to help if needed. Isn’t that enough for good service housing?

Not enough. This was proved The story of Helsingin Sanomat (March 28) about the loneliness experienced by the elderly living in the service house. The barrenness of living is also reflected in the experience that the resident does not know the apartment as his home and does not find opportunities to establish social relations outside the door.

Whatever your age, moving is always a force to be reckoned with. When the reason for change is changes in one’s ability to function, adaptation and finding a new lifestyle with everyday rhythms takes strength and time.

Support is needed for repatriation. The organization of support should be a matter of course in the working practices of housing services. The support also builds trust in the community, which helps when needed.

As important as accessibility are the opportunities to make social contacts. Motivation to live at home and leave home go hand in hand, and it requires a living environment that hooks and attracts. People make the environment interesting, and in service houses, joint meetings and meeting places must be created systematically.

Here, too, the focus is on the working practices of service houses. The responsibility lies with the staff of the service house, not the residents themselves. Co-planning and implementation, on the other hand, may well be done by volunteers, civic colleges, associations or other actors in the service house network.

Or is it still the reluctance of the service house provider to understand or find out what home means to the elderly? An example of this is the official speech on temporary housing, when it comes to housing between so-called ordinary and enhanced service housing.

Who wants to relocate to an intermediate home? Would it be better to talk about a former model home or home in a service house and make sure that the person living there perceives their life as meaningful.

Pirkko Ruuskanen-Parrukoski

vice chairman,

Finnish Senior Movement – for Dignified Aging

