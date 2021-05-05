Reader ‘s opinion PEFC forest certification is a practice in many countries

The changes to the PEFC standard are aimed at promoting ecological sustainability.

PEFC forest certification is an internationally recognized practice followed in dozens of countries. Work is underway to develop the content of the Finnish forest criteria on the basis of international requirements for sustainable forest management.

The story of Helsingin Sanomat (4.5.) Conveyed the notion that the ecological effectiveness of PEFC in Finnish forests would be declining. However, research shows that the nature management methods promoted by PEFC are correct and are now being further improved.

The most visible example of PEFC’s activities in favor of forest diversity is the introduction of decaying and dead savings trees into Finnish forestry. Now the amount of wood savings is proposed to double to about one million cubic meters per year, which would increase the livelihoods of many endangered forest species. The changes mean an additional annual investment of millions of euros in diversity.

PEFC complements legal requirements and promotes ecological sustainability by, among other things, preserving forests as a carbon sink, introducing continuous forest management to coastal forests and open-air edges, and increasing mixed woodland. PEFC unequivocally prohibits the deterioration of other natural sites that are valuable for diversity and are protected by law and defined by the standard.

The ongoing PEFC review work has been carried out in record-breaking cooperation. The 65 organizations in the Standards Working Group have represented forest owners, businesses and industry, youth, indigenous peoples, NGOs, science and technology communities, and workers and trade unions. In this work, all participants take into account the perspectives of others and compromise on their own goals. In the end, the ecological, social and economic dimensions of sustainability have been integrated into a single entity.

The standard contains dozens of requirements, compliance with which is audited annually. Forest certification means continuous improvement and long-term work for the sustainability of Finnish forest management. For forest owners and forestry operators, forest certification is a voluntary commitment to promote sustainable forestry.

Paavo Pelkonen

Professor Emeritus

Chairman of the PEFC Standards Working Group

