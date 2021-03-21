Reader ‘s opinion Particularly sensitive people often feel strange and different

It is typical for the particularly sensitive to mix their own feelings with those of others.

Helsingin Sanomat in the story (17.3) the expert listed at least events of temperament, culture, upbringing, and childhood as factors predisposing to excessive kindness. One important thing was left out: hyper sensitive person (HSP).

Special sensitivity is a relatively new term, but research on it exists. Specific sensitivity refers to the sensitivity of the human nervous system to external and internal stimuli. Thus, it is an innate trait. However, special sensitivity is not uncommon. It is estimated that as many as one-fifth of people react more strongly than others. However, for the vast majority, i.e. less sensitive people, the sensitivity to react may appear to be a weakness and even an incomprehensible “drama creation”. The same situation that seems almost insensitive to anything can get a sensitive person out of their minds for days.

Particularly sensitive people often feel strange and different. They can’t do anything about their reactions, but they can still learn to get along with them. This would be much easier if the environment also knew and recognized the situation and was able to react to sensitive reactions without belittling them. The reaction and feelings are real, even if their cause seems insignificant.

It is typical for the particularly sensitive to mix their own feelings with the feelings of others, in a way to feel for another. Therefore, it is also difficult for him to set his own boundaries and stick to them, for he feels the resentment of another person strongly in his own body. On the other hand, a sensitive person is very empathetic and he also feels positive things strongly.

It’s really helpful to understand that it’s not wrong or abused, even if you react strongly to emotions and situations. I think this issue should be raised more, especially in the training of health professionals, therapists, early childhood educators and teachers, in order to teach the particularly sensitive to better cope and help them cope with their strong emotions and feelings. – and so that they learn to draw their own boundaries and hold on to them.

Laura Turunen

Helsinki

