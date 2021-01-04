Reader ‘s opinion Part-time work brings flexibility to the daily lives of families

Flexible work and childcare arrangements leave parents more time for family and themselves.

In international in comparisons, the interpretation of differences between countries is not easy unless the study includes relevant explanatory factors. This has been the case in an excellent study on parental exhaustion.

The 42 countries surveyed represent different cultures. In the figure published by Helsingin Sanomat (18 December) the amount of parental exhaustion was proportional to individualism, which means that everyone has to take care of themselves. In contrast, collectivism refers to close interpersonal relationships and fixed groups.

In Western industrialized countries, individualism is stronger than in Asian countries, where parental fatigue was less. However, individualism does not explain the exhaustion of Finnish parents compared to Swedish and Dutch parents.

The Netherlands in particular is an interesting country, as international comparisons provide a coherent picture of well-being. Dutch assessments that the homeland is the best possible place to live are at the forefront of comparisons (the so-called happiness survey). According to comparisons by the UN organization for the rights of the child, Unicef, the mental well-being of children is better in the Netherlands than in other countries. In addition, parents are also well, which means that there is little exhaustion.

Finns rate Finland as the best country to live in, but the well-being of children’s minds is mediocre and parents are among the most exhausted parents in the world. Part-time work for mothers and fathers is more common in the Netherlands than in other European countries, followed by Sweden. Flexible work and childcare arrangements leave parents more time for family and themselves. Employment figures are also improving and the country’s economy is not suffering.

Should improving opportunities for part-time work finally be taken seriously? It is not a question of the division between home and work, but of their sensible coordination.

Lea Pulkkinen

Professor, Helsinki

