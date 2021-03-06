Reader ‘s opinion Parenting is a poverty trap for the mother

In Finland, pensioner poverty particularly affects women. The Pension Act therefore contradicts current equality efforts.

6.3. 15:00

Family leave reform and the unattractiveness of starting a family have been talked about lately, but one important thing is overlooked in the debate: the impact of parenthood on retirement.

No pension is accrued from parental leave, and absence from work can slow down career and earnings development. Because the less deserving parent in the families – most often the mother – stays at home, her loss of earnings is repeated in retirement. This leads to financial vulnerability, subordination to the spouse, and a collapse in living standards upon retirement.

In Finland, pensioner poverty particularly affects women.

The current pension law is based on a model in which there is one breadwinner in the family who takes care of the livelihood of the children and also another adult. A parent who stays at home enables the working parent to have a unified career with earnings development and the resulting good pension accrual at his or her own expense. The Pensions Act is at odds with current equality efforts.

There are a large number of women in Finland – also well-educated – who have not been able to influence their own pension accumulation due to motherhood. Many retiring and retired mothers have been forced by circumstances to give up their gainful employment because of disorganized day care or its high cost. They have not benefited from the daycare and pension reforms of recent years and continue to pay for it in small pensions. Caring for children at home may also be a practical dictation for a single parent, a widow or a parent of a sick child.

The career and earnings development of many domestic parents only starts later and is thus at its best closer to retirement age. However, this is not enough to make up for the situation, as total accumulation will lead to a dramatic drop in income when retiring. Many experience poverty for the first time only when they retire, just when life begins to be at its most fragile.

A parent caring for their children at home does valuable and meaningful work for the benefit of their children, their families and our society as a whole. Parenthood and the consequent loss of earnings must be taken into account in the Pensions Act much better than at present.

Everyone, including elderly mothers, has earned a balanced, safe and good old age.

Heli Kyyrönen

Master of Business Administration

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.