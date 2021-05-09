Reader ‘s opinion Paperlessness leads to distress

Many asylum seekers do not have a passport and cannot obtain one for various reasons.

Ministry of the Interior the goal of improving the situation of the paperless included in the new action plan is welcome. We recently organized a seminar on the subject as part of our Academy of Finland-funded research project on family separation.

Muriidi, who arrived in Finland in 2015, spoke about his experiences at the seminar. Since the negative asylum decision, he has been paperless. He has already worked for a Finnish employer for four years, receives a salary and pays tax on it. Due to the paperlessness, the salary is paid into another person’s account, he lives on rent in another person’s name, and he has not been able to meet his wife living abroad for six years. Muriidi has learned the Finnish language so well that she interprets for her colleagues and is thus an important part of the work community.

In order for a person who has been the subject of a negative asylum decision to be able to apply for a residence permit on the basis of some other reason, such as work, study or family ties, he or she should have a valid travel document or passport. Many asylum seekers do not have such a document and, for many reasons, cannot obtain one. For example, a Somali passport would not help, as it is not recognized by the Finnish authorities. Due to the stricter guidelines of the Finnish Immigration Service, it has also become more difficult to obtain an alien’s passport. By law, the issuance of an alien’s passport requires a residence permit.

The experts who participated in the seminar presented solutions to the current situation. One of them recalled that in the past it has been possible to issue an alien’s passport and a residence permit at the same time. Alternative means of identification and changes in legislation or official practice related to the issuance of an alien’s passport were also proposed as solutions. One solution could be to consider a paperless legalization campaign, which is carried out from time to time in many countries.

Abdirashid A. Ismail

Marja Tiilikainen

Jaana Palander

researchers, Migration Institute

