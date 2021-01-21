Reader ‘s opinion Pakila Park has become a ryteiko

The decaying trees are allowed to fall by themselves, and the trunks of even large birches that have fallen on the paths are left chopped on a few pieces.

On the opinion page there has been a discussion about the management of Helsinki’s forests. Jussi Pakarinen (HS Opinion 18.1.) and Otso Häärä (HS Opinion 19.1.) criticize the excessive management of forests. I would also like to bring another aspect to the debate, namely the neglect of so-called park forests.

Our family lives in the Pakila region already in the fifth generation. I myself spent my childhood in the immediate vicinity of the then Pakila, or now the Church of the Good Shepherd. With friends, we played Native American and war games in nice forest terrain. I don’t know if such games are of interest to today’s kids anymore, but that wouldn’t be possible anymore.

The forest around the church has been handsomely named Pakila Park. The area is neither a park nor a forest. As a rule, it is an untreated ryegrass. The vesicles have only been touched occasionally. The decaying trees are allowed to fall by themselves, and the trunks of even large birches that have fallen on the paths are left chopped on a few pieces. It is certainly not necessary to make a primeval forest for the areas marked as a park? That’s what you can find in Central Park.

I am also amazed at the hexagonal power of these forest areas. The areas mostly look quite gloomy. Are pines completely forgotten?

I have drawn attention to the matter for many years, among other things, the city organized info sessions. I raised the same local area associations. Nothing has happened. I have tried all the more tivata, who is responsible for hoitamattomuudesta areas. I haven’t got a name.

I have proposed the bees forests clean-up in cooperation with the city and local organizations. I am still waiting for these.

Raimo Pallonen

Tax Adviser, Associate Judge, Helsinki

