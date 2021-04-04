Reader ‘s opinion Owning valuable plots would bring a steady return to the City of Helsinki

Over the years, the income from rents would exceed many times the amount received from a one-time sale of the land. This revenue could be used to develop the city’s services.

Editorial (HS 22.3) took a position Elielinaukio plans, defending the construction of the area. At the same time, it responded to criticisms of the investor-attractiveness of Helsinki’s urban planning, which architects, among others, have written about in their pamphlet (17.3.). The editorial stated that Helsinki is not abandoning the city’s zoning monopoly and that urban planning is therefore not flowing to investors.

It is true that the zoning monopoly remains in the city as it is enshrined in law. However, that is not the case here. Instead, investor-drivenness is about building plans increasingly listening to investors ’wishes and the conditions they set. This is reflected, for example, in the fact that construction projects are growing from the original plans, increasing the leasable area of ​​the buildings. This has been the case, for example, with Red, where the size of the shopping center was doubled at the request of the developer-investor group.

Although the city nominally considers on a case-by-case basis whether to sell or lease the land to a group of builder and investors, in fact it has ended up selling the land almost without exception. The sale is justified by the fact that developers and investors are not interested in renting plots of land. The argument is absurd – or there is a chronic lack of demand for downtown plots. However, demand would seem to be sufficient. Helsinki is the fastest growing capital of Europe, and its center is the busiest place in Finland. There are hardly many equally attractive places to build across the continent.

It is, of course, perfectly understandable that the purchase of plots is attractive to builders and investors. The values ​​of plots and real estate in Helsinki are rising sharply, generating large resale gains. The value of the Kamppi Center has doubled in 15 years. In addition, landowners will receive a steady rental income from their properties for the foreseeable future. Therefore, builders and investors should say that they are not interested in renting plots in the city center.

Also the city could own plots of land in the center and receive a steady return from them each year. Over the years, the income from rents would exceed many times the amount received from a one-time sale of the land. Revenues would make it possible to develop city services such as early childhood education and health care.

Against this background, the city should also reconsider whether it makes sense to sell the Uschakoff house with its plots on the edge of the Market Square (HS 23.3.) to investors at less than half the average price per square meter in the region. If city decision-makers have played Monopoly, they know it’s not worth selling plots on the Esplanade – unless you want to lose the game.

Panu Heikkinen

doing an urban research dissertation

university of Helsinki

