Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Reader ‘s opinion Outdoor advertising should not be abandoned, as it brings revenue to Helsinki

by admin
April 20, 2021
in World
0

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Matti Remes suggested that Helsinki give up outdoor advertising altogether (HS Opinion 17.4.). The idea of ​​an ad-free cityscape may sound good, but I can’t support the proposal.

In his writing, Remeskin also referred to Singapore, Chicago, London and New York and their outdoor advertising world. Big cities are hard to imagine without Illuminated Ads and big advertising sheets. In Helsinki, outdoor advertising cannot be said to have been released in any way. On the contrary, the places have been carefully thought out and instructed.

It is good to remember that Helsinki’s acclaimed city bike system, for example, would be considerably more expensive without advertising revenue. The removal of outdoor advertising would fall a long bill for Helsinki taxpayers. At worst, it would also show up as deteriorating services.

Laura Rissanen

Chairman of HKL’s Executive Board, Member of the Urban Environment Committee (Kok), Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.
