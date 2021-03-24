Reader ‘s opinion Our violently elementary school-age child did not receive help from municipal services

The help provided by the municipalities has been disappointing. The care the child receives depends entirely on the parents’ own activity and coping.

In the media there has been a lot of discussion about youth nausea. I believe that in many cases the challenges have started as early as childhood, but help has not been received in time.

Our children have been aggressively symptomatic from the age of two to three, for about five years. The family counseling center of our previous municipality was reached after a few months of waiting, but the support received from there was completely inadequate: meeting parents a couple of times a year, no examinations. It was only expected that time would correct.

In the first coronavirus spring, the situation worsened. There were no times for a psychologist, but a referral to occupational therapy was received through the counseling center. It did not bring relief. The therapist advised to reconnect with the family counseling center if necessary, where, however, layoffs were soon made.

There was a move to another location where the whole rumba had to start from scratch. There is no talk of co-operation between municipalities or consideration of previous customer relationships. The assessment of the family counseling center was reached after two months. For the first time, we now filled out forms for a child. The scores for the autism spectrum or adhd were not met, and in any case, the psychologist would reportedly have an eight-month queue.

Eight months is a long time after several years of waiting – at times with a violent child who sometimes speaks suicidal. There will be a feeling that the situation has to be absolutely awful and the parents at the very end before help is overwhelmed. Now we have set aside time for a private pediatrician because the matter is not progressing through the municipality. Not everyone can afford this or even be aware of its possibility.

Over the years, we have read everything possible on the subject and tried if any kind of calming and relaxation technique. The care the child receives now depends entirely on the parents’ own activity and coping.

Long queues pay a high price for nausea for children, young people and families. I do not know whether the sote reform will improve the situation, but the situation cannot get much worse.

Tired parent

