Reader ‘s opinion Our choir avoided infections

In Helsingin Sanomat double (1.4.) The severe spread of coronavirus in choral rehearsals was very unfortunate but also apparently exceptional in choral circles. Let me tell you about a different kind of activity, which in my view is much more routine.

Until last Christmas, the male choir Otaniemi Kaiu’s 30 singers practiced together regularly. The space was quite a large hall meaning the distances were easy to keep. There was singing for half an hour at a time, then a quarter break and outdoor activities while the space was effectively ventilated. All the choir members had masks, the leader in front of a plexiglass. He got used to singing it with the masks for half an hour at a time; not so nice but quite possible. Not a single infection was found in the choir.

Now then practice in Zoom. It is not so nice either, but it is quite possible and effective to prepare to get together again. In the meantime.

Tapani Länsiö

composer, artistic director, Otaniemi Echo

