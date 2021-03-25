Reader ‘s opinion Our child was forced to choose English

Many schools do not offer alternatives to studying English as an A1 language.

English language threatens to roll out the learning of rarer languages (HS Sunday 21 March). However, an individual student or parent can do unfortunate little about it. Even if a child chooses non-English as the A1 language, it may not be available. Not even in Helsinki.

Pupils are also in an unequal position within Helsinki, not to mention small municipalities, of course. Some schools in Helsinki offer only English as an A1 language, some in addition to English, one other language and some more than three languages. The minimum group size is 12 pupils in some schools and 15 in some. When a school offers more than three A1 languages, there may be many selectors for the rarer languages, but groups are still not formed. Choices when not in the same language.

Obviously, parents should start campaigning for smaller languages ​​already when the child is in kindergarten and make sure in advance that there are enough voters in a particular language.

Personally, we did not understand this for our firstborn, so he now has to start studying English as an A1 language, contrary to our wishes.

However, contact with the parents in the area is not very easy. Students from several different kindergartens come to the local school, and there are hardly any common encounters before the school starts.

To prevent the complete dominance of England, decisions are needed at the city level so that students in different areas have an equal opportunity to start something other than English as an A1 language. Tampere has set a good example by actively encouraging the choice of rarer A1 languages. Hopefully Helsinki will follow soon.

Parent of a future first grader

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

