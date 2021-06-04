Reader ‘s opinion Oral health care debt needs to be pushed down

Deteriorated oral condition also has the effect of slowing down the strings of surgery. An infection in the mouth prevents, for example, artificial joint surgery.

Corona epidemic has increased the oral health care debt to 1.3 million patient visits, according to calculations by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). The highest oral health care debt is in areas where the coronary situation has been most difficult, as well as in places where oral health care professionals were transferred to coronary tasks, such as sampling at country border posts, ports and airports.

In reality, the care debt is even higher, as the figures do not show people who have a need for care in their mouths but who have not yet sought treatment. As vaccination coverage increases, this latent care debt will also increase oral health care pressures.

Due to delayed seeking or accessing treatment, oral diseases have progressed in many patients, increasing the need for more demanding treatments in the future. The most vulnerable people in particular are also at greatest risk of worsening oral diseases. The increase and worsening of oral infections is directly linked to many chronic diseases. Deteriorated oral condition also has the effect of slowing down the queues of surgery: an infection in the mouth when preventing, for example, artificial joint surgery.

According to THL’s estimates, up to three years of work will be needed to relieve the oral health care debt in the most congested areas. This requires that the human resources for oral health care remain at least at the current level, which also seems very challenging.

The resilience of oral health care personnel is tough. The work has become one-sided doing tricks, and holistic oral health promotion has given way to remedial treatment. The sector is increasingly moving to other sectors and drop-out rates are rising. Chronic labor shortages are plaguing our sector in both the public and private sectors.

In some places, shortening care periods has also been used as a means of relieving care debt. In the light of statistics, this may seem like a momentarily positive solution, but it does not have a positive effect on the core issue of actual oral health care. The number of treatments and the length of the treatment period for an individual client increases unreasonably when the individual treatments are shortened at worst to about 20 minutes.

A “one-stop-shop” model would be much more effective than shortening the number of treatments, in which the client’s mouth would be treated to its best condition in one patient visit, with the multi-professional cooperation of an oral hygienist, dentist and dentist, and with longer treatments.

This operating model requires sufficient multi-professional care teams, suitable premises for work and the development of the division of labor.

As a whole, the unwinding of oral health care debt and the development of the sector’s traction and holding capacity require new ideas and operating models. Future welfare areas and municipalities will be a lot of guards in the future. Oral health must be integrated into overall health.

Seija-Sofia Käärmelahti

chairman

Oral Health Care Trade Union STAL ry

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by the HS editorial board. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.