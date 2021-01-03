Reader ‘s opinion Only adequate construction will lower the cost of housing

Ulla-Maija Laiho asked (HS Opinion 21.12.) how city dwellers would get affordable housing. There is only one solution to the problem: adequate construction. At present, Helsinki’s annual housing production target is 8,000, a quarter of which would be the city’s own production. In good years, the target will be reached, but from previous economic downturns we know that the private sector will reduce its housing production as soon as it appears that new homes will not go on sale at the previous price.

To eliminate this problem, I suggest that the priority of the next slow system should be to ensure adequate housing production so that the city always builds to the extent that the housing production target is met in all years. If meeting the housing production target is not enough to keep the rent level under control, the target is too low and needs to be raised.

Amos Ahola

M.Sc., Helsinki

