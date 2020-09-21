Reader ‘s opinion One-way bike lanes have been found to be safer than two-way

The construction of the target network for bicycle traffic takes place in pieces.

Ville Heikkilä wrote on the opinion page (HS 9.9.) That the one-way bicycle traffic arrangements on Nordenskiöldinkatu have failed.

In the city center of Helsinki, cycle paths are currently being built mainly one-way in accordance with the city’s target traffic network. Above all, there is safety behind the solution, as one-way cycle paths have been found to be significantly safer than two-way.

The construction of the target network takes place in pieces. This poses challenges when old and new arrangements meet and some of the accustomed routes may deteriorate in smoothness.

At the intersection of Urheilukatu, bicycle traffic is currently controlled by bicycle light, in which case the cyclist must wait for the green light even when turning right. The “free right” lanes that enable light passing will be implemented at suitable locations in the future. At this intersection, however, the solution would require narrowing the pedestrian space too much.

When the arrangements for the city center can be built more broadly in line with the target network, the flow of bicycle traffic as a whole will improve significantly and new route options will open up.

The situation on Nordenskiöldinkatu will become clearer when the cycle paths towards Alppila and Pasila are unidirectionally planned according to the plan. New cycle paths will also be built on Runeberginkatu, Caloniuksenkatu and Mannerheimintie, among others.

Reetta Putkonen

Traffic and Street Planning Manager, City of Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.