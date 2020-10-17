Reader ‘s opinion Old houses are not dared to be sold for fear of retrospect

Defects caused by aging are not the responsibility of the seller.

Detached houses go like hot rocks, now titled.

In Helsinki, the price level is terrible, of course, but there is a distortion in supply. The market is almost completely devoid of houses a few decades old, which have been renovated sometime in the 1980s, are comfortably inhabited all the time but there is a need for renovation again.

They are not dared to be put up for sale because there is a common misconception in the kingdom that the seller is under the law for five years in a loose log, waiting for even the buyer’s price claims for house defect repairs. Therefore, do not dare to sell or sell the plot with the mention: the house demolished. The seller loses a large sum of money from his worthy house, and the house beauties of his era are sadly brought to the ground. Wrong information also seems to bother professionals in the field, such as some real estate agents.

According to the law, ie the land arc, a price reduction can of course be required for defects in the house, but the houses will age and the defects caused by aging are not the responsibility of the seller. They have already been taken into account in the price. For example, if a 40-year-old tin roof suddenly begins to leak a week after the sale, the buyer will usually not be able to claim part of the repair costs from the seller. The roof is at the end of its service life.

Thus, the repair needs of many older houses are not legal errors but features of the old house. Houses could very well be put up for sale at a reasonable price, telling buyers the details of the house, and sellers could sleep their nights in peace. Who would tell the parties to this house deal, who now get their information mainly from magazine mold stuff and Facebook chats when nothing else is available.

Marianne Saine

draftsman and rapporteur on housing disputes

retired, Helsinki

