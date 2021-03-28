Sunday, March 28, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader ‘s opinion Of all the newborn investors?

by admin
March 28, 2021
in World
0

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Is fine It is unfortunate to say that our former Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Central) lives in a completely different world than a large number of Finns. She is trying to get all newborn investors by proposing to add a € 300 share savings account to the maternity pack (HS 25.3).

For Sipil, it may be candy money, but for many, 300 euros is a large sum, especially when the world has treated it very harshly.

As a result, there can be a big problem for the family when the child’s share savings account has 300 euros, but he or she does not have the money to pay rent or other bills. In general, how would that stock savings account contribute to a child’s well-being?

It would be good to hear from legal scholars whether this family policy opening can withstand a legislative review or whether it is mere populism.

Jari Viertävä

pensioner, Vantaa

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.
#Reader #opinion #newborn #investors

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Eugenio Derbez celebrates 15 years of relationship with Alessandra Rosaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.