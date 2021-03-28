Reader ‘s opinion Of all the newborn investors?

Is fine It is unfortunate to say that our former Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Central) lives in a completely different world than a large number of Finns. She is trying to get all newborn investors by proposing to add a € 300 share savings account to the maternity pack (HS 25.3).

For Sipil, it may be candy money, but for many, 300 euros is a large sum, especially when the world has treated it very harshly.

As a result, there can be a big problem for the family when the child’s share savings account has 300 euros, but he or she does not have the money to pay rent or other bills. In general, how would that stock savings account contribute to a child’s well-being?

It would be good to hear from legal scholars whether this family policy opening can withstand a legislative review or whether it is mere populism.

Jari Viertävä

pensioner, Vantaa

