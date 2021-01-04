Reader ‘s opinion Occupational exploitation is still often left undetected

Serious cases of abuse are often not revealed. The situation is usually well disguised in the workplace so that on paper everything looks legal.

In Finland has been awakened to the fact that there is human trafficking here too. The government has taken steps to address the phenomenon.

It is understood that in addition to helping victims, exploitation must be prevented in advance. In addition, the importance of detecting and investigating trafficking in human beings has been recognized. Without it, victims will not be given justice and exploiters will be able to continue their activities. That is why a nationwide group specializing in human trafficking will start in the police this year. It is important that its outreach activities cover all forms of human trafficking and that the work is victim-centered.

A large proportion of workplaces are supervised by the labor protection authority, but cases of serious exploitation are often not revealed by its inspections. The situation has usually been disguised so well that on paper everything looks legal.

Thus, the involvement of the police is also needed to expose the exploitation of labor. However, there are regular rumors that there is no need to prioritize the disclosure of labor exploitation, as it is already being exposed. With regard to the new police team, it has also been noted that the focus of its outreach activities is elsewhere, as reports of trafficking in human beings become available anyway.

Cognoscenti agree that labor exploitation is common in Finland and in some places systematic. Victim Support Service has become a half over the last few years, more than 150 new customers who have been abused in their work in Finland. Our team has helped several dozen clients file a crime report this fall.

However, many are reluctant to report a crime. Many clients only dare to speak after much thought: just a few days ago, we referred a client we had worked with for 1.5 years to government assistance.

Almost every one of our clients knows several others who are in a similar situation but are afraid to talk to anyone.

Although cases of labor exploitation will emerge, the majority of them will therefore probably still be hidden.

Since the beginning of last year, the Helsinki Police has had an under-resourced but efficient team specializing in labor-related human trafficking. It has repeatedly emphasized that criminal investigations are best achieved when action is taken while it is still ongoing. The more time it takes to exploit, the more the victim’s legal security and criminal liability are jeopardized.

Work-related exposing exploitation is therefore still a big challenge, although some victims have dared to report a crime, often after a long time. In order to address exploitation effectively, it needs to be actively and timely disclosed. Now the responsibility lies with the victim.

Pia Marttila

coordinating specialist

Katarina Iskala-Blomster

specialist

assistance to victims of trafficking

Victim Support

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.