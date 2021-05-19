Reader ‘s opinion Obtaining an alien’s passport must be made easier

Stricter interpretation of the law does not fulfill the obligation of the authorities to interpret laws in a positive and human rights-friendly manner.

Institute of Migration researchers wrote about the tightening of the Immigration Office’s alien passport policy in recent years (HS Opinion 10.5.).

Stricter interpretation of the law does not fulfill the obligation of the authorities to interpret laws in a positive and human rights-friendly manner. The current interpretation of the law leads to a senseless situation and increases paperlessness, and it is not in anyone’s interest. The clearest way is to make the law unambiguous in order to ensure that, if the other conditions of the residence permit are met, the absence of a national passport is not an obstacle, but an alien’s passport can be issued to the applicant.

The current practice is that the Finnish Immigration Service does not normally deal with applications for a residence permit and an alien’s passport at the same time, but first rejects the application for a residence permit because the passport is missing and then with a second decision rejects the application for an alien’s passport. When processing applications at the same time, the Finnish Immigration Service has been able to issue a residence permit if both conditions are met.

The rights of foreigners have been significantly weakened in Finland in recent years. The reckless actions of Juha Sipilä during his (central) term in office have increased paperlessness. As a result of the tightening, more and more asylum seekers have come to Finland without paperwork, too many without a proper explanation of the grounds. Among them are families with children and particularly vulnerable applicants. The stricter alien passport policy also applies in principle to vulnerable people.

The current government program emphasizes the facilitation of work-based residence permits and the prevention of paperlessness. We believe that reforming the legislation on passport requirements and alien passports is key here. Also in the newly published action program against illegal entry and residence (LAMA) is committed to resolving the matter by amending the legislation.

It is in the interests of both the individual and society that people who are well integrated into Finland, often who have received a study or job, receive a residence permit and enter society. The government must take immediate steps to facilitate the issuance of alien passports.

Kaisa Korhonen

legal expert, Amnesty

Pia Lindfors

Executive Director, Refugee Aid

